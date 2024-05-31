Advertisement
UP Heatwave Deaths: 2 Election Officials Die, 9 Admitted Due To Heatstroke In Sonbhadra

Thirteen seats in Uttar Pradesh go to the polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. 

|Last Updated: May 31, 2024, 08:51 PM IST|Source: PTI
Heatwave Crisis: Two people on election duty died and nine taken ill of suspected heat stroke as they were being dispatched to their assignment locations in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, a senior official said on Friday. The nine poll personnel are undergoing treatment at the district hospital where their condition is said to be serious, said District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh.

While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the district magistrate said the symptoms appeared to be that of heat stroke. Singh said the personnel were being dispatched for poll duty from the Polytechnic College in Robertsganj -- Sonbhadra's administrative headquarters -- in the afternoon when 11 people suddenly fell ill. They were immediately sent to the district hospital where Nityanand Pandey (50) and a 35-year-old poll duty personnel died.

Thirteen seats in Uttar Pradesh go to the polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Singh said of the nine patients, two have been referred to a private hospital. He added that the exact cause of the deaths will be known after post-mortem.

