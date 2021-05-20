हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP high-school results 2021

UP high-school results 2021: Class 9 students' marks to be uploaded on upmsp.edu.in by May 24

The Secondary Education Council official stated that if invigilators are unable to upload the students' marks on the council website on time, then they would be held responsible in this case.  

UP high-school results 2021: Class 9 students&#039; marks to be uploaded on upmsp.edu.in by May 24
File Photo

New Delhi: The secretary of the Secondary Education Council on Thursday (May 20) issued instructions to all district school invigilators to upload class 9 marks on the official website of the council latest by May 24. The official added that in case the marks of students are not uploaded on the official portal at the given time, the district school invigilators would be held responsible in this case.

As per the notification, marks of class 9 high school students for the academic year 2020-21 will have to be uploaded on upmsp.edu.in.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP high-school results 2021class 9 students marksheetUP high-school resultUP class 9 result 2021upmsp.edu.inUttar Pradesh class 9 result
Next
Story

Uttarakhand allows ration shops, grocery stores to open for 5 hours from May 21

Must Watch

PT22M40S

Health Ministry Press Conference on Coronavirus Status