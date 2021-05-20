UP high-school results 2021: Class 9 students' marks to be uploaded on upmsp.edu.in by May 24

New Delhi: The secretary of the Secondary Education Council on Thursday (May 20) issued instructions to all district school invigilators to upload class 9 marks on the official website of the council latest by May 24. The official added that in case the marks of students are not uploaded on the official portal at the given time, the district school invigilators would be held responsible in this case.

As per the notification, marks of class 9 high school students for the academic year 2020-21 will have to be uploaded on upmsp.edu.in.

