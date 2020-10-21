हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
University of Lucknow

UP JEE BEd 2020 counselling begins from this date; check other details

The online counselling process will be done in three stages.

UP JEE BEd 2020 counselling begins from this date; check other details
File Photo (ANI)

Lucknow: The University of Lucknow has announced the new dates for the counselling procedure of the UP Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) BEd 2020, whose entrance test was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The counselling for UP BEd JEE will start from November 19 and the online counselling process will reportedly be done in three stages.

As far as the new session is concerned, it will commence from December 10.

All the universities have been directed to declare the results of the final year of graduation and postgraduate exams at the earliest.

Zero fee facility will be provided in the aided and Government colleges.

The EWS facility will only be available in aided and Government colleges and will not be available in minority institutions. 

This is to be noted that the UP JEE BEd 2020-22 counselling dates have already been postponed in the past few weeks.

