trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720114
NewsIndia
AYODHYA RAM MANDIR

UP Legislators To Visit Ayodhya Ram Temple Today, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav To Skip

The speaker of the House invited Akhilesh Yadav to join them in Ayodhya during a budget discussion on Saturday, but the opposition leader said he would only go when Lord Shri Ram called him. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 07:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP Legislators To Visit Ayodhya Ram Temple Today, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav To Skip

New Delhi: The Ram temple in Ayodhya will receive a visit from most of the Uttar Pradesh legislators on Sunday, except for the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav who turned down the invitation. The speaker of the House invited Yadav to join them in Ayodhya during a budget discussion on Saturday, but the opposition leader said he would only go when Lord Shri Ram called him. The invitation to offer prayers at the newly opened temple was extended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to members of both Houses of the legislature.

Mahana said that the lawmakers would travel to Ayodhya on buses on Sunday morning. Adityanath and his cabinet ministers would also go to Ayodhya by air on Sunday and have a darshan of Ram Lalla at the temple, according to an official statement.

It was not clear how many of the 400 MLAs in the assembly and 100 members in the Legislative Council were going to Ayodhya. The ruling National Democratic Alliance has 277 MLAs in the assembly, including 252 from BJP and its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal), Nishad party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

The main opposition party SP has 108 MLAs, followed by Rashtriya Lok Dal with nine, Indian National Congress with two, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik with two and Bahujan Samaj Party with one. The leaders of RLD, BSP, Congress and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik said they accepted the invitation and would go to Ayodhya.

Ten luxury buses with cabinet ministers and legislators on board would leave for Ayodhya at 8 am. The Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh made the arrangements for the visit. Ram Dhun’ would be played in the buses during the trip.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA Video
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
DNA Video
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'