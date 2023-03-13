topStoriesenglish2583020
UP Man Kills Father Over Property Dispute, Chops His Body Into Pieces

Police lodged a case on Sunday after Prashant Gupta, the brother of the accused, approached police with a complaint.

Gorakhpur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his 62-year-old father over a property dispute here in Uttar Pradesh`s Gorakhpur, police said on Sunday. According to the police, following the murder, the 30-year-old murder accused allegedly chopped the victim`s body into pieces to fit it into a suitcase and dispose of it.

The incident occurred in Suraj Kund colony under Tiwaripur police station limits late on Saturday night. Police lodged a case on Sunday after Prashant Gupta, the brother of the accused, approached police with a complaint.

The deceased has been identified as Murli Dhar Gupta, father of the accused. The accused, identified as Santosh Kumar Gupta alias Prince has been arrested, SP (city) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said. SP said the murder was the fallout of a property dispute in the family."Finding him alone at home, the accused attacked the victim with a hammer. The victim died on the spot. Then brought a suitcase from brother`s room and kept the pieces of the body in a bag and hid it in the street behind the house".

"On the information of the accused`s brother, the police recovered the body parts and sent them for postmortem," the official added.Further investigation has begun, official added. 

