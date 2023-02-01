UP MLA Yogesh Verma Sits on Road Divider to Protest Illegal Encroachments - Here's What Happened

Lakhimpur Kheri: In an unusual incident, Uttar Pradesh MLA Yogesh Verma protested against illegal encroachments near the Lakhimpur Kheri bus stand by sitting on the road divider at 11 pm last night. What led to this situation? According to an Aaj Tak report, the MLA was in his car, returning from a marriage ceremony when he got stuck in a traffic jam for half an hour. This left Verma frustrated with the condition of the roads.

As a result, he got off his car and went to the police station near the roadways bus stand and demanded they clear the traffic jam. However, after receiving an unfavourable response from the police, he went back and sat on the road divider as a protest.

Later, police officials and employees of the municipality arrived at the spot and took immediate action on the illegal encroachments. MLA Yogesh Verma stated that he was spreading awareness of this traffic blockage not as an MLA but as a common citizen as quoted by Aaj Tak.

