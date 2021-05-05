UP Panchayat Election Results 2021: History-sheeter Ramdas Pal, lodged in jail, wins from Kotia village

New Delhi: Ramdas Pal, a history-sheeter accused of murder, robbery and other crimes, has won from Kotia village in Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls 2021.

Defeating his nearest rival Lallu Pasi by 486 votes, Pal, who is in jail, filed his nomination from there. He won the seat with 786 votes, while his opponent received only 300 votes, Amar Ujala reported.

Pal has more than a dozen cases of robbery, murder and cheating registered against him in various police stations of the district. A resident of Saraikela in Kotia district, Pal has been in jail for several years now.

The UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 was held in four phases across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The counting of votes began Sunday (May 2) morning at more than 825 centres across the state.

Over 8.69 lakh posts were up for grabs in these polls. Of these posts, more than 7.32 lakh seats were in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra (block) panchayats and 3,050 in the zila panchayats.

(With inputs from PTI)

