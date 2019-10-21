close

Kamlesh Tiwari

UP Police announce Rs 2.50 lakh reward for information on Kamlesh Tiwari's killers

Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of the two suspected killers of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari. The two suspected killers of Tiwari have been identified as Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed.

Kamlesh Tiwari was stabbed and shot at on Friday (October 18, 2019) afternoon inside his residence in Lucknow's Naka Hindola area allegedly by the above-mentioned duo. He succumbed to his injuries at a Lucknow hospital during treatment. The killers fled after committing the crime but left behind vital clues including their footage in a CCTV camera.

A Special Investigation Team of Uttar Pradesh Police is investigating Tiwari's murder, the links of which have been found in Gujarat, Maharashtra and even overseas.

Kamlesh Tiwari was a former leader of Hindu Mahasabha. He later founded the Hindu Samaj Party in 2017.

