UP Police files another FIR against former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed another FIR against arrested former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who has now been booked for assaulting police and obstructing the government work.

Thakur who was arrested from his residence in Lucknow on Friday (August 27, 2021) on serious charges, including abetment of suicide of a rape victim and her friend in Delhi recently, was seen in a video resisting arrest and trying to clamber onto the roof of the police vehicle outside his residence.

He was also heard saying that he will not go unless he is given a copy of the FIR and was then shoved into the vehicle.

In a tweet, the former IPS officer had also claimed that the police has forcibly taken him to Hazratganj Kotwali without giving any reason.

Earlier, the 24-year-old woman, who had accused a BSP MP Atul Rai of rape in 2019, died this week after she and her friend Satyam Rai set themselves afire outside the Supreme Court complex on August 16.

Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur had confirmed that the former IPS officer has been arrested in a case registered after the death of the rape victim.

Director-General of Police Mukul Goel in a statement on Friday said, "In connection with the self-immolation attempt by the victim and her aide before the Supreme Court on August 16, the government had constituted an inquiry committee which in its interim investigation report, found BSP MP from Ghosi, Atul Rai and Amitabh Thakur prima facie guilty of abetting the victim and her associate witness to commit suicide and of other charges and also recommended registering a case against them."

Amitabh Thakur, notably, was given compulsory retirement ahead of time by the government and he had announced to contest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With agency inputs)

