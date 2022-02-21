हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP polls

UP Polls- 'BJP can do anything as....': Akhilesh Yadav warns voters in Raebareli

Referring to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh said, " 'bulldozer Baba' said he distributed 1 crore smartphones and  tablets, no one received them here (in Raebareli)."

UP Polls- &#039;BJP can do anything as....&#039;: Akhilesh Yadav warns voters in Raebareli
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday (February 21) in Raebareli said BJP will lose the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and accused the current govt of not doing anything for the poor.

Addressing the public in Raebareli, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Be alert, BJP can do anything as they're going to lose UttarPradeshElections..."

Referring to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh said, " 'bulldozer Baba' said he distributed 1 crore smartphones and  tablets, no one received them here (in Raebareli)."

Accusing the BJP of working for rich people, SP people chief said, " This govt (BJP) isn't a govt for the poor, but for the rich. We won't get a loan easily, will have to put our land and house for mortgage, but big industrialists ran away after looting banks."

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (February 20) concluded the third phase of the 2022 Assembly elections and sealed the fate of 59 assembly constituencies.

(With ANI inputs) 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP pollsUP assembly elections 2022up elections 2022
Next
Story

'Soja beta varna Kejriwal aajayega...'Arvind Kejriwal turns Gabbar; Read why

Must Watch

PT6M15S

UP Election 2022: Priyanka Vadra made an absurd statement, called terrorism an issue of meaningless.