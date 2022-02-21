UP Polls- 'BJP can do anything as....': Akhilesh Yadav warns voters in Raebareli

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday (February 21) in Raebareli said BJP will lose the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and accused the current govt of not doing anything for the poor.

Addressing the public in Raebareli, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Be alert, BJP can do anything as they're going to lose UttarPradeshElections..."

Referring to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh said, " 'bulldozer Baba' said he distributed 1 crore smartphones and tablets, no one received them here (in Raebareli)."

Accusing the BJP of working for rich people, SP people chief said, " This govt (BJP) isn't a govt for the poor, but for the rich. We won't get a loan easily, will have to put our land and house for mortgage, but big industrialists ran away after looting banks."

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (February 20) concluded the third phase of the 2022 Assembly elections and sealed the fate of 59 assembly constituencies.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV