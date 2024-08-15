Advertisement
GANG RAPE

UP Shocker! 22-Year-Old Allegedly Gang-Raped, Crime Filmed, Threatened with Death; All 5 Suspects Detained

 The complainant alleged that the five accused forcefully took her from her house me to a secluded place where they raped her, the police said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bijnor: Police have detained five men for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman here and making a video of the act, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on the night of August 9, the police said citing the rape survivor. The complainant alleged that the five accused forcefully took her from her house me to a secluded place where they raped her, the police said.

She also alleged that they made a video of the act and threatened to kill her, they added. Circle Officer Anjani Kumar said the woman reported the matter to police after the accused started threatening her taht they would post the video on social media.

"The FIR was lodged on Wednesday and we were able to detain all the accused. Interrogation is underway after which they will be put under arrest," Kumar said. The five accused are said to be residents of the same village as the rape survivor, he added.

