ANIMAL ABUSE

UP Shocker! Man Beats Adopted Female Dog, Mother Of 5 Puppies, To Death

Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 06:35 PM IST|Source: IANS

Pilibhit (UP), Jan 31 (IANS) A 22-year-old man has been booked for brutally beating a dog with stick to death and dumping it in a drain.

The incident took place in Puranpur`s Sahukara locality when the dog had entered the house of the accused, Vishal Kumar, apparently in search of food.

According to local residents, the dog gave birth to five puppies a month ago, and was adopted by the family of the accused. They provided shelter and food to the dogs during the harsh winters.

Social activist Pradeep Verma, in his complaint, stated that after beating the dog, the accused dragged it up to around 200 metres and threw it in a drain near the railway station.

Verma along with his colleagues rushed to the spot and took the dog to the veterinary hospital but the vet declared it dead.

The autopsy report showed multiple haemorrhages and fractures.

Puranpur Kotwali police station SHO, Ashok Pal said that the accused was booked under IPC section 428 (committing mischief by killing, poisoning or maiming any animal).

He is yet to be arrested, the SHO added.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

