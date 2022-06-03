हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Board Result 2022

UPMSP to declare UP Board 10th 12th result 2022 soon on upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu - Check details here

UP Board Result 2022: Students will be able to check their results on the official websites upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. 

UPMSP to declare UP Board 10th 12th result 2022 soon on upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu - Chcek details here

UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release UP 10th, 12th Board Results 2022. The results will be made available on the official websites upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in once released. It is likely that UP Board will declare both UP 10th and 12th Board Results 2022 on the same date. However, there is no update on the date and time for the declaration of the UPMSP UP Board Result 2022. 

Notably, UPMSP held class 10th exams from March 24, 2022 to April 11, 2022 and class 12th exams were conducted from March 24, 2022 to April 20, 2022.

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites 

- upmsp.edu.in

- upresults.nic.in

- upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Results 2022: Steps to check scores

- Visit the official result website - upmsp.edu.in

- On the homepage, click on the ‘UPMSP UP Board result’ link and fill in your credentials

- Click on submit after entering your login details

- Your results will be displayed on the screen

- Download the results and take a printout for future requirements

According to the reports, over 47 lakh students appeared for the UP Class 10th and Class 12th board exam this year. On the first day of the UP Board 2022 examinations, 4.1 lakh students missed the Hindi exams for both Classes 10 and 12.

