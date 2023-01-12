UPSC CDS I final result 2022 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

UPSC CDS 1 result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final CDS 1 result 2022 for OTA today, January 12, 2023. The CDS 1 2022 result has been declared on the official website upsc.gov.in. All candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS 2022 OTA can download their results in the form of a PDF file. A total of 198 candidates have qualified on the basis of results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

UPSC CDS 1 result 2022: Steps to download

Candidates can check the detailed steps below to download the OTA result of CDS 1 2022.

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Go to the "What's new section"

Click on "Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 (OTA)"

Click on the PDF link from the new page.

Use the find feature "Ctrl+F" and enter the roll number/name to search.

Download the PDF file for future use.

The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.