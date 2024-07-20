UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni Resigns Amid Quota Discrepancy Row, Puja Khedkar Case

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairman Manoj Soni has tendered resignation citing personal reasons. Soni's resignation came amid the exam commission facing serious criticism for its negligence in selecting candidates who misrepresented their caste, income and physical disability quotas for selection in the civil services. Soni's tenure was supposed to end in 2029 but he resigned five years before the deadline.

"UPSC chairman Manoj Soni tenders resignation due to personal reasons. His resignation has not been accepted yet," reported ANI citing Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) sources.

This is a developing story.