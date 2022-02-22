हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC

UPSC CSE prelims 2022 registration ends today, here’s how to apply on upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Civil Service (Preliminary) Exam 2022 will be held on June 5, 2022. 

UPSC CSE prelims 2022 registration ends today, here’s how to apply on upsconline.nic.in

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to close the applications process for Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination 2022 Tuesday (February 22, 2022) at 6 pm. The candidates who wish to sit in UPSC CSE exams can visit the UPSC official website at upsconline.nic.in and apply for the examination.

Candidates must note that UPSC Civil Service (Preliminary) Exam 2022 will be held on Sunday (June 5, 2022). 

The UPSC Civil Service (Preliminary) Exam 2022 will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022. According to the notification, the commission is going to fill 861 vacancies through the examination. 

However, recently the UPSC has informed that the Government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022. 

UPSC Civil Service (Prelims) 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2. Click on ‘Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC’ link

Step 3. A new page will open, click on ‘Part-I Registration’ against Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination 2022 link 

Step 4. Read all instructions carefully and click on ‘yes’

Step 5. Enter your details and click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

Step 6. Pay the application fees and click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

Step 7. Complete your application process by uploading your Photograph, Signature and Photo Identity Card

Step 8. Select the centre and click on ‘submit’

Step 9. Download your filled application form for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for latest updates about the exam.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSCUPSC prelimsUPSC prelim examinationUPSC Preliminary ExamUPSC Prelims civil servicesupsc.gov.in
Next
Story

Karnataka hijab row: Petitioner claims brother attacked by 'right-wing’ group members

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Putin signs the document of partition of Ukraine