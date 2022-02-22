UPSC CSE prelims 2022 registration ends today, here’s how to apply on upsconline.nic.in

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to close the applications process for Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination 2022 Tuesday (February 22, 2022) at 6 pm. The candidates who wish to sit in UPSC CSE exams can visit the UPSC official website at upsconline.nic.in and apply for the examination.

The UPSC Civil Service (Preliminary) Exam 2022 will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022. According to the notification, the commission is going to fill 861 vacancies through the examination.

However, recently the UPSC has informed that the Government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022.

UPSC Civil Service (Prelims) 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2. Click on ‘Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC’ link

Step 3. A new page will open, click on ‘Part-I Registration’ against Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination 2022 link

Step 4. Read all instructions carefully and click on ‘yes’

Step 5. Enter your details and click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

Step 6. Pay the application fees and click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

Step 7. Complete your application process by uploading your Photograph, Signature and Photo Identity Card

Step 8. Select the centre and click on ‘submit’

Step 9. Download your filled application form for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for latest updates about the exam.

