UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2022 declared on upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has announced the UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy II Exam 2022 can now check their UPSC Result for the written exam on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Here's how to download UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2022

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "National Defence Academy, naval Academy II Written Exam Result" link,

Search for your roll number in the PDF opened in a new tab

Save the PDF for future references

The UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022 was conducted by the commission on September 4, 2022. The candidates who have qualified the written exam will now appear for the interview round conducted by the Services Selection Board, SSB of the Ministry of Defence.