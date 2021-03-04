UPSC Prelims 2021: Registration open for 712 positions, IAS, IPS aspirants can apply before March 24

New Delhi: The registration for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service prelims exam 2021 started on Thursday (March 4). The UPSC has released a notification regarding this. It has invited applications to fill up 712 positions.

The civil service exams (CSE) is conducted for top government jobs including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Interested candidates can visit the official website of UPSC on upsconline.nic.in to register for the prelims. The registrations will be open till 6 pm on March 24.

The prelims exam will be held on June 27.

UPSC Prelims 2021: Age limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years. There will be relaxation in age for the reserved category under the law.

UPSC Prelims 2021: Application fee

A candidate will be required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST or PWD can apply for free.

How to apply for UPSC Prelims 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC on upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads: "ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC"

Step 3: Click on Part I registration. Candidates will have to fill in basic information here

Step 4: Click on Part II registration. This section includes payment of application fee, uploading of photograph, signature, photo identity card, selection of examination centre etc.

Step 5: Submit the application

Once the application is submitted, no further changes will be allowed.

