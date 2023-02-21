topStoriesenglish2575618
UPSC Prelims 2023: CSE, IFS Registration Last Date TODAY at upsconline.nic.in- Here’s how to Apply

UPSC Prelims 2023: Candidates who want to apply for the UPSC IAS 2023 exam can visit the official website-- upsconline.nic.in and apply, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UPSC Prelims 2023: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Prelims 2023 registration ends today for CSE and IFS exams. Candidates who wish to apply for the UPSC IAS 2023 exam should go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in. The application form for UPSC Prelims 2023 will be open until 6 p.m. today. The UPSC Prelims 2023 test will be held on May 28, 2023. The UPSC IFS 2023 test will take place on May 28, 2023. Candidates who successfully register for the tests will receive their admission cards in advance of the exam.

UPSC Prelims 2023: Here's how to check

  • Go to the official website-upsconline.nic.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the UPSC Prelims 2023 CSE link
  • A new page with UPSC CSE notification and application link would open
  • Click on the application link
  • Check and fill the UPSC CSE application form 2023
  • Submit details and asked documents
  • Psy the application fee and submit your form
  • Take a printout for the future references

The Civil Services Examination will be divided into two stages: preliminary and mains. The UPSC CSE Preliminary Exam will be Objective Type and will be used to select candidates for the Mains Exam. The UPSC Mains examination consists of a written exam followed by an interview/personality test. Candidates who pass all levels of UPSC recruitment are eventually chosen for various services and positions.

UPSC Prelims 2023UPSC prelimsupsc registration 2023upsc registration prelims

