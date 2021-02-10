UPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification for preliminary exams to be released on upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission is expected to release a notification for recruitment under UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 on Wednesday (February 10). Candidates interested in taking the exam can check updates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

According to the calendar issued by the UPSC earlier, the last date to apply for Civil Services 2021 preliminary exams is March 2. The commission also said that the last date for applying for the Indian Forest Services 2021 preliminary examinations is June 27.

Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to take the UPSC Civil Services Mains exam, which is scheduled to be held on September 17. The mains for Forest Services will be held on November 21.

However, there might be some delay in the release of official notification considering the Supreme Court judgment in the case related to the extra attempt is awaited. The central government has agreed to provide an extra attempt to candidates who are within the required age limit of 32 years.

