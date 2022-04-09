New Delhi: UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification to fill the vacancies for the Assistant Engineer positions has been released and applications are now open. The Union Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the recruitment process.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions online via the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

Last Date to apply: April 28

UPSC 2022 Recruitment: Vacancy details

Assistant Engineer (NQA): 5 Posts

Junior Technical Officer: 2 Posts

Lecturer (Chinese): 1 Post

Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour): 1 Post

Assistant Director in Computer & System Division: 1 Post

Assistant Director (Engineering): 1 Post

UPSC 2022 Recruitment: Eligibility

Eligibility criteria vary for all the positions, thus read the detailed recruitment notification here to know the eligibility.

UPSC 2022 Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of UPSC- www.upsconline.nic.in

Fill in the basic details

Upload the documents/certificates in support of all the claims made by them in the application like Date of Birth, Experience, DesirableQualification.

Take out a printout of the finally submitted Online Recruitment Application.

UPSC 2022 Recruitment: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.

There will be no fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

