UPSC results for IES, ISS written exams 2020 announced; check your number on upsconline.nic.in

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday (January 22) announced the result of the written part of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020. The candidates, who appeared for these exams in October 2020, can check their roll numbers on the UPSC's official website-www.upsc.gov.in for the Interview/Personality Test.

"Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through an e-Summon Letter. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website for updates in this regard," said a UPSC statement.

The candidates should know that their candidature is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. "The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable), etc. at the time of the Personality Test. They are, therefore, advised to keep their certificates ready and check beforehand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions available on the website of the Commission before appearing in the Personality Test boards," it said.

The candidates have been advised to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the Commission's Website from February 2, 2021, to February 12, 2021, till 6:00 PM. Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same online to the Commission will also be made available on the website, the UPSC said.

The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission’s website before filling up the online detailed application form and submit the same online along with uploading the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020 published in the e-gazette of India, it said.

According to the UPSC, the instruction for filling up the DAF and Rules of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020, must be read carefully with regard to the certificates that will be produced at the time of the Interview. The candidates will be solely responsible for not producing sufficient proof in support of his/her age, date of birth, educational qualification, community (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) and physical disability certificate (in the case of PwD candidates).

"In case any of the written qualified candidates fail to bring any or all the required original documents in support of his/her candidature for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020, he/she will not be allowed to present himself/herself before the PT Board and no TA will be allowed," it said.

The qualified candidates should know that "no request for a change in the date and time of Personality Test intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained under any circumstances" by the Commission

Notably, the mark-sheet of candidates, who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the publication of the final result (after conducting the Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days. They can access their marks-sheets after keying in their Roll Numbers and date of birth.

For other details, the UPSC also has a facilitation counter at its campus where candidates may obtain any information/ clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10 am to 5 pm in person or over telephone Nos. (011)-23385271/23381125/23098543 from this counter.