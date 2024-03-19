UPSC Success Story: From Sugar Mill To Success, The Inspiring Journey Of IAS Ankita Choudhary, AIR-14 In UPSC

New Delhi: Ankita Choudhary's journey from the humble beginnings of being the daughter of a sugar mill worker to ascending the ranks as an IAS officer stands as a beacon of inspiration, illuminating the path for many aspiring souls. Her narrative is not just a tale of triumph but a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, showcasing how fortitude and perseverance can carve a path to greatness, even amidst adversity.

Hailing from a modest, lower-middle-class family in the Meham district of Haryana’s Rohtak, Ankita's early life was marked by academic brilliance. Despite the shadows cast by tragedy following her mother's untimely demise in a harrowing car accident, Ankita's spirit remained unbroken, fueled by the unwavering support of her father. Working as an accountant at a sugar mill, he instilled in her the values of education, independence, and self-sufficiency, nurturing her dreams amidst the darkest of days.

Ankita's academic journey took her through the corridors of Hindu College, Delhi University, where she pursued a degree in Chemistry, all the while harboring a fervent ambition to join the prestigious ranks of the Indian Administrative Service. Though she embarked on a post-graduate journey at IIT Delhi, her heart remained steadfast in its pursuit of the IAS dream, igniting a flame that burned brightly amidst the challenges she faced.

In the wake of her mother's passing, Ankita found solace and determination in honoring her memory through her aspirations. With her father's guiding light and unwavering belief in her potential, she embarked on a rigorous journey of preparation for the UPSC examinations. The road was not without its hurdles, as her first attempt in 2017 ended in disappointment. Yet, in the face of adversity, Ankita chose resilience over resignation, resolving to glean wisdom from her setbacks and emerge stronger.

Undeterred by initial setbacks, Ankita doubled down on her efforts, channeling her resolve into a relentless pursuit of excellence. Her meticulous preparation and unwavering dedication bore fruit in her second attempt, as she soared to new heights, clinching an impressive All India Rank (AIR-14) in the UPSC Civil Services Examination of 2018. Her triumph stands not only as a personal victory but as a testament to the indomitable human spirit, inspiring countless others to persevere in the face of adversity and reach for the stars.