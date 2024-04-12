UPSC Success Story: Meet Ananya Singh, The 22-Year-Old IAS Topper Who Conquered UPSC Without Coaching

New Delhi: The UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) stands as a formidable challenge, often requiring years of meticulous preparation, unwavering dedication, and relentless hard work from aspirants. However, amidst this demanding landscape, the remarkable story of IAS Ananya Singh shines as a beacon of inspiration. With sheer determination and without the aid of coaching, she achieved the feat of cracking this arduous exam in a remarkably short span of one year.

Hailing from Prayagraj, Ananya Singh exhibited academic brilliance from her formative years, securing top ranks in both Class 10 and Class 12. Her journey of excellence began at St. Mary's Convent School, where she demonstrated exceptional performance, securing 96% in Class 10 and an astounding 98.25% in Class 12, thereby earning the distinction of being the CISCE Board District Topper in both instances. Subsequently, she pursued her undergraduate studies in Economics Honours at Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.

Driven by a lifelong aspiration for civil services, Ananya embarked on her UPSC preparation immediately after completing her graduation. Opting for a path of self-reliance, she dedicated herself entirely to rigorous self-study, forsaking all distractions. Her preparation regimen was meticulous, involving extensive practice in writing answers and daily immersion in newspapers for current affairs. With a steadfast commitment to mastering the fundamentals, she cultivated a habit of relentless revision, investing 8-10 hours of focused study each day without exception. Additionally, she meticulously analyzed previous year's questions and scrutinized the responses of successful candidates, thereby refining her approach.

The culmination of Ananya's relentless efforts materialized in the realization of her childhood dream as she achieved the prestigious title of an IAS officer at the tender age of 22. Her remarkable achievement, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 51 in UPSC CSE 2019, not only underscores her individual triumph but also serves as a testament to the efficacy of self-driven preparation. Through her exemplary journey, Ananya Singh has debunked the myth that success in civil services hinges solely on expensive coaching, thereby inspiring countless aspirants to pursue their dreams with unwavering resolve and self-belief.