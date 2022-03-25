UPTET 2021 result likely to be released today at updeled.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Entrance Test (UPTET) result 2021 is likely to be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board online tentatively today on March 25.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the UPTET 2021 result on the official website- updeled.gov.in.

To check and download the UPTET 2021 scorecard, candidates must have their login credentials used at the time of application handy.

Here’s all you need to know about UPTET 2021 scorecard.

Important dates:

UPTET exam date 2021-22: January 23, 2022

Release of provisional answer key: January 27, 2022

Final UPTET 2021 answer key release date: March 25, 2022 (Tentative)

UPTET result date 2021-22: March 25, 2022 (Tentative)

The board had already released the provisional UPTET 2021 answer key on January 27.

Candidates were given chances to raise challenges or objections against the UPTET answer key 2021 till February 1.

Now, the final UPTET 2021 answer is likely to be released along with the final results today.

UPTET 2021 qualifying marks

For candidates belonging to General Category, the passing or minimum qualifying marks are 90 out of 150.

For OBC and SC/ST categories the qualifying marks are 82.5.

UPTET 2021 Cutoff

The UPTET 2021 cutoff will be released by the UPBEB online mode on the official website either with the announcement of the results or after the results.

Candidates will have to score equal to or more than the UPTET 2021 cutoff mark to be declared qualified in the exam.

UPTET 2021 Selection Process

Candidates who are declared qualified in the paper 1 and 2 exams can apply for teaching jobs in the primary and elementary classes of Uttar Pradesh Government schools or government-aided schools.

