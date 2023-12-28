Urgent Need In India To Make Citizens Aware Of Their Legal Rights, Feels Expert

A majority of Indians are not aware of their fundamental and legal rights as enshrined in the constitution. A majority of people don't know what should they do if a police team reaches their homes to detain or arrest them. The unawareness about legal rights has been one of the key reasons behind the violation of fundamental rights of many citizens and thus there is an urgent need to increase legal literacy and legal awareness among the general public. Unawareness is also one of the main reasons that even the poor are forced to pay high legal fees.

Public legal education and awareness targets those who are not lawyers, judges, or law students, aiming to equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of the legal system.

"Legal awareness plays a pivotal role in promoting a conscious legal culture, fostering participation in the formation of laws, and upholding the rule of law. It goes beyond the traditional realms of legal education provided in law schools or for professionals," said Advocate Rupankan Kamla Sharma.

He said that human rights, the cornerstone of legal awareness, form the basis of a just and egalitarian society.

Universality of basic rights and freedoms, enshrined in law for the protection of every individual. These rights span civil and political aspects, such as freedom of expression and the right to life, as well as economic and social rights, including the right to education and an adequate standard of living.

"Legal workshops, seminars, online resources, and awareness about preventive measures are integral parts of legal education to make people aware of their rights. Legal literacy is the cornerstone of an empowered society, where every citizen becomes a vigilant advocate of their rights, contributing to the flourishing of justice in the smallest corners of our communities," he said.

The underlying principles of a human rights-based approach—participation, accountability, non-discrimination and equality, empowerment, and legality—are woven into Rupankan's advocacy, shaping a more just and informed society.