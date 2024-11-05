US Election 2024: Where Do Harris And Trump Stand On America’s Most Pressing Issues?

Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump made their closing appeals in the seven battleground states Monday morning, each offering starkly different visions for the future of the United States. More than 78 million ballots had already been cast, but the final choice offered by both candidates was anything but low-stakes. It ranged from economic policies and reproductive rights to foreign alliances and the state of American democracy.

Harris and Trump have each sought to define the election as a crucial turning point in the nation's history. Both describe the opposing agenda as a threat to the nation. Harris has referred to the "fascistic tendencies" of Trump and his disregard for the rule of law, positing that his policies may well dismantle the protections within the Constitution. Trump counters, claiming that Harris's "radical left" policies would destroy American values and stability, warning that "there will be no country left.".

Harris's campaign on "turning the page" over division made a very great fight for reproductive rights at the top of the political agenda. She said that she will put on a check the national abortion ban by President Trump. Indeed, she even made available an economic package for her campaign to help middle class protection from price gouging as well as offer them support in housing.

The Trump campaign was built mainly on economics and inflation. He pledged to stop the illegal inflow of migrants, mainly in the south, and raised the hopes of hiking import tariffs in America in an effort to deter America companies from expanding their ventures out of America.

The seven competitive battleground states: Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada are still pretty close to one another. Harris is only leading Michigan by 0.8 percent, or 47.9 to 47.1 percent, and Wisconsin by 0.9 percent, or 48.2 to 47.3 percent. In Pennsylvania, they nearly tie as Harris is leading by only 0.2 percent, 47.7 to 47.9 percent.

Trump leads North Carolina by 1.2 percent, 48.4 to 47.2 percent, Georgia by 1.2 percent, 48.4 to 47.2 percent, Arizona by 2.5 percent, 49.0 to 46.5 percent, and Nevada by 0.5 percent, 47.8 to 47.3 percent.