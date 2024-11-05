US Presidential Election: Five Key Factors Defining The Trump Vs Harris Battle

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris made a final push on November 4 for for ongoing US presidential election. The outcome of this election could have significant implications on various global issues. It might impact the Russia-Ukraine war, as both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have mentioned it in their campaigns. The ongoing Gaza conflict could also be affected, as both candidates have made their positions on Israel clear.

The global economic growth could be influenced by the election results, as Trump has been in favour of a trade war with China and increasing tariffs. Similarly, policies concerning Russia and China may be shaped by the new administration, with both parties potentially adopting new strategies.

India's relationship with the US might also be impacted. While Trump has shown a relatively softer stance on certain issues with India, Kamala Harris, despite her Indian heritage, tends to adopt a more neutral approach toward India.

The entire world is closely watching this election because whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump wins, they will continue to influence global policies, including those of India, over the next four years.

Here is the five key aspects to watch in this year's voting:

Swing States: The crucial battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia — the winner in these states could decide the election.

Female Voters: Who do female voters support — Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? So far, polls suggest that Kamala Harris is more popular among women.

Christian Unity: The impact of statements on issues like immigration and border control, and how much these messages resonate with the American public, particularly among Christian voters.

Tax Cuts: Which candidate's promise of tax cuts gains the trust of American voters? This issue could play a significant role in the election outcome.

Indian-American Vote: Perhaps the most important factor — which candidate do Indian-Americans support? Traditionally, Indian-American voters have leaned towards Kamala Harris's Democratic Party.