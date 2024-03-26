New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest has Delhi has caught the attention of the United States. The U.S. State Department spokesperson, as cited by Reuters, expressed on Monday that they are 'closely following' the situation and encouraging for a 'fair, transparent and timely' legal process. This statement came in the wake of India’s protest against Germany’s comments on the case. Kejriwal was taken into custody by India’s agency combating financial crimes last Thursday. The charges of corruption against him, which his political party dismisses, come just a month ahead of the national elections.

In response to Reuters’ email inquiry about the case, the U.S. spokesperson stated their support for a fair, transparent, and prompt legal process for Kejriwal. This was after India called in a German diplomat on Saturday to express their displeasure over his government’s comments on the arrest.

Sebastian Fischer, the spokesperson for Germany’s foreign office, during a government press conference on Friday, stated that Kejriwal, like any other accused, deserves a fair and unbiased trial. He added that they anticipate and hope that this case will also uphold the principles of judicial independence and basic democratic norms.

India’s foreign ministry summoned Georg Enzweiler, the deputy chief of mission at the German embassy, on Saturday to voice their strong protest against the remarks. They viewed these comments as an interference in their judicial process and an undermining of their judiciary’s independence. They stated that any prejudiced assumptions on this matter are entirely unjustified.

When asked about India’s protest against Germany, the State Department spokesperson suggested referring to the German Foreign Ministry for their take on their discussions with the Indian government.

The U.S. increasingly views India as a significant strategic and economic ally in its efforts to counter China’s expanding global influence. Critics have accused the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden of prioritizing strategic interests over human rights issues in its interactions with India.

India and Germany maintain a strong relationship, and they have been aligning more closely on strategic matters, including defense technology. The BJP has denied any political meddling in the case involving Kejriwal and other leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party.

The Indian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the State Department’s stance, Reuters said.