US Secretary Gina Raimondo Grooves To ‘Aaj Biraj Mein Holi Re’ at Rajnath Singh’s Residence

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo also participated in the celebrations.

Mar 08, 2023

New Delhi: US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attended Holi festivities at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday. Raimondo may be seen dancing to Holi songs in videos shared by ANI. Rajnath Singh was also spotted inviting Raimondo to join a dancer who was present during the festivities. "It's an honour for me to be here on such a holiday. I felt so welcomed by the Minister, it's fantastic. Happy Holi!,” said the US Secretary of Commerce. 

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and EAM Dr S Jaishankar also attend the #Holi festivities at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence. 

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has arrived here, she is a stalwart politician there. She wanted to enjoy #Holi celebrations. So, I invited her here,” said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union minister Piyush Goyal was visiting Singh's house and was spotted caressing the latter's feet to seek blessings on the occasion of Holi, one of Hinduism's most popular and significant holidays.

“We're working together to secure resilient supply chains, to ensure critical minerals and semiconductors are available for countries who are trusted partners of each other. US-India are strategic allies. We're expanding our relationship as 2 friends, trusted partners,” said Piyush Goel as quoted by ANI. “US & India are natural allies. We have a lot of good partnerships & coalitions that we are creating. The agenda is full of possibilities&we're working together for a safe, secure Indo-Pacific,” he added.

Gina Raimondo on Monday said that, "This is an optimistic time for US-India relations, and I am excited to visit India during such a special time of year, the celebration of Holi."

