UTET 2022: Uttarakhand Answer Key to be OUT THIS WEEK on ukutet.com- Check date and time here

UTET 2022: Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, UBSE is expected to release the UTET Answer Key 2022 soon. As per reports, the UTET Answer key will be released this week. Once released, candidates will be able to view their answer key for this sarkari exam on the official website – ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in. UBSE conducted the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test, UTET for candidates on September 30, 2022. As per reports, the UTET 2022 answer key is expected to be released in the first week of October. An official date has not been shared or confirmed by officials from the state education board.

UTET 2022: Here's how to download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UBSE, i.e. ubseonline.uk.gov.in

Step 2: In the left column of the website, look for the link that says, “Departmental Exam/ UTET” and click on it.

Step 3: In the new tab that opens, find the link for “Departmental Exam/ UTET Answer Key” and click on it to open the answer key for the exam.

Step 4: The answer key will open in the PDF format. Candidates can download the answer key if they wish to and print it out.

The UTET answer key expected to be released this week will likely be provisional in nature. It is expected that candidates would be allowed to raise their objections and challenge the answer key. Keep a check here for the latest updates on UTET 2022. In order to clear the UTET 2022 exam, candidates from the general category must obtain 60 percent (90 out of 150). Candidates from the SC, ST and OBC categories would be required to obtain 55 percent marks (82 out of 150) in order to clear the exam and obtain their UTET certificate.