As stray cattle menace hits BJP in Uttar Pradesh polls, Yogi Adityanath offers solution

New Delhi: Addressing the stray cattle issue in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (February 23) offered a solution to deal with the menace.

Campaigning in Amethi for the ongoing state Assembly election, the UP CM said his government will not let 'Gaumata' be slaughtered and also protect the farmers’ fields from strays.

“We have completely stopped illegal slaughterhouses. I promise that we will not let 'Gaumata' be slaughtered while we'll also protect fields of farmers from stray cattle,” ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.

He added, “We will give Rs 900-1000 every month to the farmers who will adopt and take care of stray cattle.”

We will give Rs.900-1000 every month to the farmers who will adopt and take care of stray cattle: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Amethi#UttarPradeshElection2022 pic.twitter.com/dspMugJqrC — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022

As the polling moves eastward in the high-profile UP elections, one of the burning issues faced by people in rural areas is the menace of stray cattle. The rural voters have also expressed anger with the BJP over the issue of stray cattle and rising inflation.

A local vegetable farmer of the area, Ramesh Pal told news agency PTI, "I like Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath but they have done nothing to resolve the issue of stray cattle which destroy our crops.

"We have to guard our fields all night from stray cattle. The prices of every day items have also gone up in the last couple of years making it difficult to accommodate the expenses of the family in limited earnings," the local added.

Meanwhile, addressing another rally in Sultanpur, Adityanath, who is vying for a second term, tried to woo youths. “We will provide Abhyuday coaching centers for the youth preparing for various entrance exams,” the UP CM said.

He promised that his government will bear the expenses of online education/exams, preparation of any competitions.

Voting for the fourth phase of the UP Assembly Election 2022 is underway in 59 constituencies spread across nine districts.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV