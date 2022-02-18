Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Time to say ‘talaq, talaq, talaq’ to BJP, SP, says Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi: Campaigning on the last day ahead of the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday (February 18) asked the electors to say "talaq, talaq, talaq" to both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the state Assembly polls.

Slamming SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the AIMIM chief said they are "like brothers, who got separated". "The SP and the BJP are two sides of the same coin and it seems that Yogi-Akhilesh are brothers who had got separated. The mentality of both is the same. Both are cruel and arrogant. They do not consider themselves as leaders, but as emperors," PTI quoted Owaisi as saying.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking about banning triple talaq in his poll rallies, the Hyderabad MP said, "Modi talks about triple talaq. But this time, people should say talaq, talaq, talaq to both the BJP and the SP, and this will end their story (in Uttar Pradesh)."

Owaisi made these sharp remarks during a poll meeting in the Madhogarh Assembly constituency of Jalaun district while campaigning for the candidate of the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, the alliance which AIMIM is a part of.

The MP said both Adityanath and Yadav are speaking in the same tone, adding, "They do not give any importance to the Constitution. They want to gain power for themselves."

Targetting BJP for bringing up Mughals during UP polls and SP for invoking Jinnah's name, Owaisi said, "The BJP talks about defeating the Mughals for winning elections. The Mughals have died and their bones have melted. Only at the time of elections, they are brought back. Akhilesh talks about (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah. Hence, either of these parties coming to power will not be in the interest of Dalits, backwards and minorities."

The AIMIM supremo said that BJP won the votes of the backward classes in the name of Hindutva, but "gave the reins of power to "baba" (Adityanath), who spread "Thakurvad"".

Owaisi also hit out at SP saying, "The only development that was done during the SP regime in Uttar Pradesh was of "chacha, nati and pota"".

The third phase of polling will be conducted on February 20 in Uttar Pradesh and the last phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With PTI inputs)

