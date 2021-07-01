हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Covid-19 vaccination

Uttar Pradesh begins mega COVID-19 vaccination drive from today, plans to inoculate minimum 10 lakh doses per day

Yogi Adityanath-led government is all set to begin a new phase of vaccination. The state government is aiming to inoculate over 10 lakh people in a day in this phase. 

Uttar Pradesh begins mega COVID-19 vaccination drive from today, plans to inoculate minimum 10 lakh doses per day
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government will kick start a mega vaccination drive in the state from Thursday (July 1, 2021) onwards. The Yogi Adityanath-led government is all set to begin a new phase of vaccination as a part of its fight against COVID-19. In this phase, the state government is aiming to inoculate over 10 lakh people in a day. Additionally, this phase allows walk-in registration for everyone above the age of 18 years. 

The Uttar Pradesh government also said that dividing the development blocks into clusters for the vaccination drive has yielded good results. However, these pilot projects are only available in one-third of the development blocks, but from July 1 they will be expanded across the state.

Earlier, on June 19, the Uttar Pradesh government had started a new vaccination drive with the aim to administer 6 lakh doses per day across 6,000 COVID-19 vaccination centers in the state. From this phase onwards, free vaccines are being provided to all citizens by the Centre.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 17,06,107 on Wednesday with 165 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 22,591 as three more people succumbed to the disease. As many as 292 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals the previous day. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 16,80,720. There are 2,796 active COVID-19 cases in the state. 

