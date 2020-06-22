Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, Class 12 results likely to be announced soon at upmsp.edu.in

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the results of Class 10 and Class 12 of the UP Board 2020 soon with UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma saying on Saturday (June 20) that UP Board 2020 class 10 and class 12 results will be announced at around 12:30 pm on June 27.

The results will be released online at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Here’s how you can check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020 online: 

- Candiates can visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

- Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

- Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

- Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

- Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference 

Students can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. To do so, students who appeared for the class 10 exams will have to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263.

The students of UP Board Class 12 will have to send the message by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER to on the same number — 56263.

A total of 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020. As per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass a subject examination.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were held on March 6, but the evaluation of the answer sheet and the results were delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent country wide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the virus.

