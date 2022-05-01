New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police have invoked charges under the National Security Act (NSA) against the principal of a school in the UP Board Class 12 English paper leak case.

As per PTI, Ubhaon police station SHO Avinash Singh said on Sunday (May 1) that the stringent NSA has been slapped against Akshay Lal Yadav, the principal of Ma Lachhiyamurat Yadav Higher Secondary School.

In connection with the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's English question paper leak case on March 30, the police have so far arrested more than 52 people, including three journalists six school managers and five school principals. The NSA has been invoked against three other accused in the case-- mastermind Nirbhay Narain Singh, Bhimpura Maharaji Devi Memorial Inter College manager Raju Prajapati and Ravindra Singh.

The three journalists arrested in the case were recently granted bail.

While Ballia District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS) Brijesh Mishra has also been arrested in the case. He was suspended with immediate effect after the leak of Class 12 English question paper came to light.

As per reports, the paper was first leaked in Ballia and some students received the leaked question paper in their WhatsApp groups, leading to exam being cancelled in 24 districts on March 30. Uttar Pradesh minister in charge of secondary education Gulab Devi had assured strict action against the guilty. The Yogi Adityanath-led government had directed Special Task Force (STF) to probe the incident.

(With agency inputs)