हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Aditynath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passes away at 89

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away in Delhi on Monday (April 20). He was 89.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passes away at 89

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away in Delhi on Monday (April 20). He was 89.

Anand Singh Bisht was undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. According to AIIMS official, he passed away at 10.44 am.

“CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences,” UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed deep condolences over the demise of CM Yogi's father.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and BSP chief Mayawati also expressed grief over the demise of CM Yogi's father. 

Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav paid tributes to Anand Bisht and expressed grief over his passing away.

CM Yogi's father was a former forest ranger and was on ventilator for the past many days. He was admitted in AIIMS on March 13.

Sources told Zee Media that CM Yogi was chairing a crucial meeting on coronavirus COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh when he was informed of his father’s demise.

Tags:
Yogi AditynathAnand Singh BishtYogi Adityanath father diesYogi father diesAnand Singh bisht dies
Next
Story

Terrorists shoot dead policeman in Hiller Shahabad area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag
Corona Meter
  • 17265Confirmed
  • 2547Discharged
  • 543Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M54S

Badi Bahas: Who is responsible for the lynching of sadhus in Maharashtra’s Palghar?