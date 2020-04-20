Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passes away at 89

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away in Delhi on Monday (April 20). He was 89.

Anand Singh Bisht was undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. According to AIIMS official, he passed away at 10.44 am.

“CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences,” UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed deep condolences over the demise of CM Yogi's father.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and BSP chief Mayawati also expressed grief over the demise of CM Yogi's father.

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता श्री आनन्द सिंह बिष्ट की इलाज के दौरान आज दिल्ली के एम्स में हुई मौत की खबर अति-दुःखद। कुदरत इनके परिवार को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 20, 2020

Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav paid tributes to Anand Bisht and expressed grief over his passing away.

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के पिता के देहावसान पर भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 20, 2020

CM Yogi's father was a former forest ranger and was on ventilator for the past many days. He was admitted in AIIMS on March 13.

Sources told Zee Media that CM Yogi was chairing a crucial meeting on coronavirus COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh when he was informed of his father’s demise.