Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Gives Rs 4 Lakh Each To Families Of Four People Killed In Floods

SHRAVASTI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday gave Rs 4 lakh as assistance to each of the families of four people who lost their lives in the floods. CM Adityanath also conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected Shravasti and distributed relief material to the people. Speaking on the flood situation in the area, the Chief Minister said, "...On the 6th and 7th of July, Nepal and Uttarakhand received heavy rainfall. This is the first time we have seen floods in this area in the first week of July. We have given Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the four people who lost their lives in the floods."

"The state government has made all efforts for flood prevention. There was a flood not just in Rapti river but also in Saryu. Even Sharda river in Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri is flooded...Over 17 lakh people in 12 districts are affected by flood situation. NDRF, SDRF, PAC-Flood Unit on the field. There are 1033 flood relief shelters in the 12 districts," the CM Yogi further said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath inspected the flood-affected areas in Lakhimpur Kheri. He also conducted an aerial survey, met the flood-affected people in Pilibhit, and distributed relief materials.

After conducting the aerial survey, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "133 villages are flood-affected due to heavy rainfall in the first week itself of July. Thousands of hectares of cropland and crops have been affected. Public representatives and local administration are working. Near Sharada Barrage and other areas, due to timely precautions against flooding, a large loss of life and property could be averted."

The Chief Minister said that as of now, 12 districts of the state are flood-affected. The rescue and relief operations are ongoing at war footing in all of these districts.

Notably, many villages in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri have been affected by the overflow of water from the Sharda River due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. Houses have been damaged in affected villages and people have been forced to shift in makeshift houses.