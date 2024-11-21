Uttar Pradesh: Five Killed, Several Injured In Bus-Truck Collision On Yamuna Expressway In Aligarh

In a tragic incident, five people were killed and several injured after a bus collided with a truck on Yamuna Expressway on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when the vehicles were passing through the Tappal area of the district, police added.

An injured passenger told PTI that the privately operated bus was travelling from Delhi's Kashmere Gate to Azamgarh in eastern Uttar Pradesh. He also mentioned that the truck involved in the collision was transporting glass items.

Police stated that they arrived at the scene promptly after receiving information about the accident and initiated relief and rescue operations.

"Police sent the injured to the hospital for treatment. The bodies of five deceased were sent for post-mortem," Aligarh Police said on X.

Police stated that legal proceedings had been initiated in the case, and normal traffic was restored on the Yamuna Expressway carriageway where the accident occurred.