Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 6 Polling, Timing, Key Constituencies And Candidates 

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Election Phase 6 is scheduled to polls on May 25, Saturday across 58 Lok Sabha constituencies, consisting of 8 States and Union territories. The stage is all set for Uttar Pradesh to conduct a poll of its 14 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 total in Phase 6. The constituencies going to polls are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Bhadohi.

The other states and UTs that are going to polls in Phase 6 are Bihar, Haryana, West Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir. The vote counting for all the seats will take place on June 4.

Phase 6 Voting Timing And Date

The sixth phase of polling will take place across 58 Lok Sabha constituencies, consisting of 8 States and UTs on May 25, Saturday and the polling will begin at 7 pm.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Seats And Candidates

Sultanpur: Maneka Gandhi (BJP) vs Udraj Verma (BSP) vs Bhim Nishad (SP)

Pratapgarh: Sangam Lal Gupta (BJP) vs Shiv Pal Singh Patel (SP)

Phulpur: Praveen Patel (BJP) vs Amarnath Maurya (SP)

Allahabad: Neeraj Tripathi (BJP) vs Ujjwal Rewati Raman Singh (INC)

Ambedkar Nagar: Ritesh Pandey (BJP) vs Lalji Verma (SP)

Shrawasti: Daddan Mishra (BJP) vs Dhirendra Pratap Singh (INC)

Domariyaganj: Jagdambika Pal (BJP) vs Bhishma Shankar Tiwari (SP)

Basti: Harish Dwivedi (BJP) vs Ram Prasad Chaudhary (SP)

Sant Kabir Nagar: Praveen Kumar Nishad (BJP) vs Laxmikant Alias Pappu Nishad (SP)

Lalganj: Neelam Sonkar(BJP) vs Daroga Saroj (SP)

Azamgarh: Dinesh Lal Yadav (BJP) vs Dharmendra Yadav (SP)

Jaunpur: Kripashankar Singh (BJP) vs Babbu Singh Kushwaha (SP)

Machhlishahr: Bholanath (BJP) vs Priya Saroj (SP)

Bhadohi: Vinod Kumar Bind (BJP) vs Atahar Ansari (BSP)