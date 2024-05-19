Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 5 Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Polling Constituencies

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh contributes a total of 80 Lok Sabha Members to the Parliament; voting on its 14 Lok Sabha seats is scheduled to take place in the fifth phase of the elections. The polling will begin at 7AM all the polling booths and continue till 5PM with an extended time of 6PM for all voters to exercise their right to vote.

The polling will take place in 49 constituencies across eight states and Union territories. The states participating in this phase include Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (7).

After the fifth phase, only two more rounds of voting will be left, which will take place on May 25 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

Phase 5 Voting In Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Key Seats And Candidates

In the state, the competition is among the BJP-led ruling NDA, the Congress-led opposition coalition INDIA, and the BSP. The seats going for polls in fifth phase includes:

Mohanlalganj: Kaushal Kishore (BJP) vs R K Chaudhary (SP)

Lucknow: Rajnath Singh (BJP) vs Ravidas Mehrotra (SP)

Amethi: Smriti Irani (BJP) vs Kishori Lal Sharma (Congress)

Raebareli: Rahul Gandhi (Congress) vs Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP)

Jhansi: Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (BJP) vs Narayan Das Ahirwar (SP)

Hamirpur: Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP) vs Ajendra Singh Rajput (Samajwadi Party)

Banda: RK Singh Patel (BJP) vs Shiv Shankar Singh Patel (SP)

Kaushambi: Vinod Kumar Sonkar (BJP) vs Pushpendra Saroj (SP)

Barabanki: Rajrani Rawat (BJP) vs Tanuj Punia (Congress)

Faizabad: Awadhesh Prasad (SP) vs Lallu Singh (BJP) vs Sacchidanand Pandey (BSP)

Kaiserganj: Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP) vs Narendra Pandey (BSP)

Gonda: Kirti Vardhan Singh (BJP) vs Shreya Verma (SP)