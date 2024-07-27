Uttar Pradesh: One Student Killed, 14 Injured As Pickup Rams Into Truck In Ballia

New Delhi: A devastating incident occurred in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh when a pickup van rammed into a truck parked in the Phephana area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday morning, an official said. The incident has left the people shocked, as one school student was killed, while 14 were injured.

According to an official release, Chief Minister Yogi expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased student in the incident. As per ANI reports, the Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

CM Yogi has also issued instructions to district administration officials to ensure that the injured students are taken to the hospital for proper treatment and wished them a speedy recovery.

The victims, aged between 12 and 17 years old, were from a private school, Ballia District Magistrate (DM) Praveen Kumar said, PTI reported.

As per the police, the driver of the overspeeding pickup van lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with a truck parked on the roadside near Kapuri Narayanpur village on Ballia-Phephana road.

The deceased student was identified as Yash Pratap Singh 16 years old, the DM informed.

All the injured were rushed to the district hospital, he said, adding that the condition of two is critical. Senior police and administrative officers visited the hospital.