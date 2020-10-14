Uttar Pradesh provides 3-layered security to Hathras victim's kin; girl's father, brothers summoned by CBI again

HATHRAS: The Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (October 14) filed its affidavit in the Supreme Court in connection with the Hathras case stating that three-layered security has been provided to ensure the security to the victim's family and witnesses.

The UP government led by Yogi Adityanath, said it is committed to providing complete security to the family of the victim and witnesses to ensure fair and free investigation. It also asked the court to direct the CBI to submit a fortnightly status report on the investigation to the state government which can be filed by the DGP of UP before the court.

Three-fold witness protection management has been devised, the government said, adding that '8 security personnel are deployed 24x7 at the entrance of the victim's village and two head constables are deployed outside the victim's house.'

On top court's query on whether the victim's family has engaged a lawyer in the case, the UP government said advocates Seema Kushwaha and Raj Ratan have been hired as their private advocates.

Meanwhile, the CBI, which is investigating the Hathras incident, has re-summoned the father and the two brothers of the victim for questioning on Wednesday. They were questioned by the CBI team on Tuesday as well. Speaking to ANI, SDM Anjali Gangwar, who has been assigned to look after the victim`s family, said that male members of the victim family will be questioned in the temporary office set up by the CBI team in Hathras.

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and severely injured in Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 and when her mortal remains were taken to her native place, the UP Police and administration allegedly cremated her body forcefully without the family's consent or their presence, in the dead of the night.

