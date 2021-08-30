Uttarakhand: 7 feared dead after landslide hits Pithoragarh

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday (August 30, 2021) revealed in a tweet that a total of seven people are feared dead due to a landslide near Jumma village of Pithoragarh district.

"There is news of tragic death of 2 people and 5 others buried under the debris due to landslide near Jumma village of Pithoragarh district. In this regard, after talking to the District Magistrate, instructions have been given to intensify the rescue mission. I pray to God for the safety of the people trapped there," tweeted Uttarakhand CM in Hindi.

पिथौरागढ़ जनपद के जुम्मा गांव के पास भूस्खलन की वजह से 2 लोगों की दुखद मौत एवं 5 अन्य की मलबे में दबे होने की खबर है।

इस विषय में जिलाधिकारी से बात कर रेस्क्यू मिशन तेज करने का निर्देश दिया है। मैं वहां फंसे लोगों की सलामती के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 30, 2021

Hours later, ANI quoted the Uttarakhand government as saying, “Out of the 7 people who went missing following heavy rainfall, three bodies of children have been recovered near Jumma village of Pithoragarh district.”

Additionally, the Chief Minister of the state could not visit the location of the incident due to bad weather.

“Due to bad weather, I could not go to Jumma in Pithoragarh where 3 children have died & 4 others are missing following heavy rainfall. As soon as the weather improves, I will inspect the area. Relief operation is underway,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Due to bad weather, I could not go to Jumma in Pithoragarh where 3 children have died & 4 others are missing following heavy rainfall. As soon as the weather improves, I will inspect the area. Relief operation is underway: Uttarkhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pic.twitter.com/R4qMbbt3zT — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

After the tweet, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan told ANI that Teams of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Services Selection Board (SSB) have been sent to Jumma village. Relief materials are also being sent to Jumma village.

"The disaster occurred in Jamri and Tarkot hamlets in Jumma village when heavy rains led to debris and muck hitting the houses. So far, three bodies have been recovered and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is searching for the other missing persons of the village,” Ashish Chauhan, Pithoragarh’s district magistrate was quoted as saying by a news portal.

Further information is awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

