Uttarakhand class 12 exam

Uttarakhand cancels UBSE class 12 board exams 2021, promote students as per CBSE, ICSE regulations

Uttarakhand UBSE board exams for class 12 students have been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made by Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey. He said that the students will be promoted as per CBSE and ICSE regulations.

File Photo

New Delhi: Uttarakhand has cancelled the UBSE Class 12 board examinations amid spike in COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the state. Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey said that the government has decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams. He said that the students will be promoted as per CBSE and ICSE regulations.

"Uttarakhand Intermediate Board Examination has been cancelled on the lines of CBSE and ICSE Board. Students will also be given promotion accordingly," Education Minister Pandey said on Wednesday. 

The Uttarakhand School Education Board had earlier deferred the Class 12 board exams scheduled from May 4 to May 22. The CBSE Board exams were scheduled take place in two shifts. The decision to cancel Class 12 Uttarakhand board exams comes after CBSE had cancelled Class 12 board exams.

The Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams was hailed by states which said it was needed for the safety of students and teachers. Several states including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat followed suit and cancelled the 12th board exams.

After the decision of scrapping CBSE board 12th exams, the Delhi University (DU) in a statement said that it will adjust its admission process without compromising on merit.

