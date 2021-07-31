हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UBSE Board

Uttarakhand Class 10th, 12th Exams 2021: UBSE to release results today, here's how to check at ubse.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey will announce the results which will be declared on the UBSE's official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. 

Uttarakhand Class 10th, 12th Exams 2021: UBSE to release results today, here&#039;s how to check
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) is going to release the results of Class 10 and 12th today (July 31, 2021) at 11 am. Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey will announce the results which will be declared on the UBSE's official website at ubse.uk.gov.in

How to check Uttarakhand UBSE Board Result 2021? 

1. Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

2. Once declared, click on the result link for UBSE Class 10th and Class 12th exams 2021.

3. Enter your log-in credentials including registration number and roll number.

4. You will be redirected to a new page that will display your UBSE Class 10th and 12th exams 2021 results.

 

