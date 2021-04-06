Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat wins battle against COVID-19

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday (April 5) informed that he has tested negative for COVID-19. The Chief Minister revealed that he had taken the test twice within 48 hours.

"In the past 48 hours, reports of my corona tests have come negative twice. I am deeply grateful to God and to the people, well-wishers and all the workers who wish for my speedy recovery," Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted.

Uttarakhand CM had tested positive forCOVID-19 on March 22. Earlier as well, CM Rawat had taken it to his Twitter handle to make the announcement.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am fine and facing no problems. I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, kindly, be cautious and get yourself tested," Rawat said in a tweet in Hindi on March 22.

