Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand to host first-ever Himalayan states' conclave on July 28

Uttarakhand will host the first-ever Himalayan states` conclave here on July 28 where the prime focus will be on sustainable development.

Uttarakhand to host first-ever Himalayan states&#039; conclave on July 28

Mussoorie: Uttarakhand will host the first-ever Himalayan states` conclave here on July 28 where the prime focus will be on sustainable development.

The conclave will host the Chief Ministers of the Himalayan states - Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland, along with administrators and specialists.

Live TV

The discussions would be around environmental protection, Himalayan culture, and economic development, according to the official sources. Vice President of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar has also agreed to be part of this conclave.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "We will focus on solving the Himalayan states` problems in the conclave. This conclave will pave the way for making financial resources available for the Himalayan states in the future."

"The Niti Aayog and the Finance Commission will also be able to accurately ascertain the ground realities in Himalayan states," he added. The key points adopted at the Himalayan conclave would be presented as a draft to the Niti Aayog for developing policies for the region`s development.
 

UttarakhandHimalayan statesConclave
