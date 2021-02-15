Uttarakhand tragedy: SDRF says 18 new bodies recovered, death toll rises to 56

Chamoli: Over 18 bodies have been recovered by the State Disaster Response Force in the last 24 hours in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli.

SDRF discovered eighteen new bodies taking the total death toll to 56 on Monday (February 15), while the rescue teams are still trying to reach more than 30 people who are trapped inside a tunnel near Tapovan after a flash flood.

Six out of the eighteen new bodies were discovered from the tunnel at the disaster-hit Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site in Chamoli district. Additionally officials fear for the live of 150 missing.

District magistrate said, “they (rescue teams) continue to dredge out the sludge from the tunnel, making slow progress. We must always try to be hopeful when the circumstances are adverse."

Families of some of the missing people continue their vigil near the tunnel, plucking up the courage to take a look every time a body is brought out. But many are beginning now to return to their homes, reported PTI.

The operation was temporarily halted following a rise in the level of water in the Rishiganga River.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government had on Friday (February 12) sounded an alert after satellite images indicated the formation of a lake in the catchment area of the turbulent river.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat added that the authorities are closely observing the developments and that there is no need to panic.

