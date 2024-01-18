trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711024
Vadodara Boat Tragedy: Picnic Turns Fatal, At Least 6 School Students Dead

Rescue and relief operations are currently in progress as authorities work tirelessly to save lives and provide assistance to those affected. 

Last Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
In a deeply distressing incident, a group of school children faced a heartbreaking fate when the boat they were on sank in Harni lake in Vadodara. The students, who were on a picnic organized by New Sunrise School, had gone for boating when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Rescue and relief operations are currently in progress as authorities work tirelessly to save lives and provide assistance to those affected. According to officials, six school students have lost their lives in the mishap. The tragic incident unfolded as the boat overturned in the lake, leaving the students in a perilous situation.

Conflicting reports about the exact number of occupants on the boat at the time of the accident have surfaced, with estimates ranging from more than 20 to about 30 individuals. Collector, Vadodara, AB Gor said that there were 27 children on the boat. The students, part of a group from New Sunrise School, were enjoying a day out organized by the school when the unimaginable tragedy struck.

The community is in shock and mourning as the rescue efforts continue. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.

